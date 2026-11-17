Governor General Louise Arbour's installation cost taxpayers more than $323,000, including $60,000 in sole-sourced performers
Every artist fee for the June ceremony was sole-sourced, and the name of the moving company was withheld.
The installation of Governor General Louise Arbour cost at least $323,700, according to a federal response tabled in the House of Commons.
The figures came in a November 16 response to order paper question Q-1485, submitted by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley of Edmonton West. Canadian Heritage and the National Capital Commission answered.
Arbour was installed as Canada's 31st governor general on June 8, 2026, in a ceremony at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa.
The $323,700 is a Rebel News tally of the itemized categories in the response. It may not capture every cost connected to the installation.
Every artist fee was sole-sourced:
- Tyler Shaw, $20,000
- Sara Dufour, $16,502
- Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, $10,500, for the national anthem
- Reception performers, $8,501
- Violinists, $4,500
Those fees total $60,003.
Overtime for staff in the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General came to $31,165. Public Services and Procurement Canada spent $50,501 on labour for the ceremony.
A trip to the United Kingdom for the governor general-designate and her aide-de-camp cost $14,533.
Preparing Rideau Hall for its new occupant cost $61,576. The National Capital Commission spent $47,339 on household supplies and furnishings, $2,451 on cleaning and $11,786 on moving. The moving contract was sole-sourced, and the NCC withheld the vendor's name. The NCC said the total came in under its $65,000 projection.
The response also lists a $3,000 rent reimbursement under Arbour's name. It does not explain what the reimbursement covered.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila