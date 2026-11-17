The installation of Governor General Louise Arbour cost at least $323,700, according to a federal response tabled in the House of Commons.

The figures came in a November 16 response to order paper question Q-1485, submitted by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley of Edmonton West. Canadian Heritage and the National Capital Commission answered.

Arbour was installed as Canada's 31st governor general on June 8, 2026, in a ceremony at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa.

The $323,700 is a Rebel News tally of the itemized categories in the response. It may not capture every cost connected to the installation.

Every artist fee was sole-sourced:

Tyler Shaw, $20,000

Sara Dufour, $16,502

Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, $10,500, for the national anthem

Reception performers, $8,501

Violinists, $4,500

Those fees total $60,003.

Overtime for staff in the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General came to $31,165. Public Services and Procurement Canada spent $50,501 on labour for the ceremony.

A trip to the United Kingdom for the governor general-designate and her aide-de-camp cost $14,533.

Preparing Rideau Hall for its new occupant cost $61,576. The National Capital Commission spent $47,339 on household supplies and furnishings, $2,451 on cleaning and $11,786 on moving. The moving contract was sole-sourced, and the NCC withheld the vendor's name. The NCC said the total came in under its $65,000 projection.

The response also lists a $3,000 rent reimbursement under Arbour's name. It does not explain what the reimbursement covered.