Governor says New Jersey cannot accommodate additional undocumented immigrants, despite earlier 'sanctuary state' commitment

On August 31, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey stated that his state can no longer accommodate undocumented immigrants and does not have the resources to accept those coming from neighboring New York. This comes in contrast to his earlier campaign pledges to make New Jersey a "sanctuary state."

The Democratic governor made this announcement following the Biden administration's disclosure that Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey is one of 11 designated locations set to receive undocumented immigrants. This move is aimed at easing the influx of approximately 100,000 individuals who have crossed the border and entered neighboring New York City over the past year, Breitbart reports.

Murphy not only rejected the idea of using Atlantic City's airport as a receiving point, but also declared that the entire state of New Jersey would not be available for housing undocumented immigrants under the Biden administration's plan. He discussed this stance on August 31 during a segment called "Ask Gov. Murphy" on News 12.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re going to be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or frankly elsewhere in the state,” Murphy said, News 12 reported. “You need scale, enormous amount of federal support, resources that go beyond anything that we can afford. Putting everything else aside, I just don’t see it. I would suspect that that will continue to be the case.”

Murphy also mentioned that he has not been consulted by the Biden administration regarding the accommodation of additional undocumented immigrants, adding that some have already arrived in New Jersey without proper authorization.

Despite this, Gov. Murphy, during his 2017 campaign, vowed to designate the entire state as a "sanctuary state."

During the electoral race against Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, Gov. Murphy fully embraced policies that would appeal to voters supportive of "sanctuary" policies.

Guadagno explicitly criticized sanctuary city policies, arguing that such measures pose a risk to communities and essentially condone illegal activities.

However, Murphy disagreed, as reported by Politico, argued that sanctuary policies are about fostering "inclusiveness." He asserted that accommodating undocumented immigrants speaks to "the goodness of America" and serves to realign the "nation's moral compass."