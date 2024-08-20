Governor Walz's long-standing support for LGBTQ issues dates back to teaching career

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic Party's 2024 vice presidential nominee, has a history of supporting LGBTQ causes that stretches back to his time as a high school teacher in Minnesota.

In 1999, Walz served as the faculty advisor for a "gay-straight alliance" group at his school, described as a "safe space" for students to discuss sexual orientation, the National Pulse reports.

The alliance emerged from a small group of students' efforts to promote a "Gay Awareness Day" at the school. Despite opposition from over 150 students who threatened to walk out, Walz assisted the group in organizing an all-student assembly featuring guest speakers on LGBTQ issues.

During the event, numerous families chose to withdraw their children from school. In reference to Walz's involvement with the student LGBTQ group, Laura Matson, who previously participated in the gay-straight alliance, informed the Washington Post: "It was important to learn how to be an ally and how to have conversations around identity at a young age."

She noted that Walz consistently offered support and made himself available to the small group of students for discussions about sexuality and to provide guidance.