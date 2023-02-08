Grade 11 student banned from school for the year for ‘bullying’ trans peers by being Catholic

Josh Alexander organized a protest in defence of girls-only spaces, which resulted in disciplinary action after a mass student walk-out.

On the 25th of November students of St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew will be walking out. Join us at the intersection of Barnet Blvd and 1st St. All our welcome. Please keep traffic moving. This walkout may be postponed if the CUPE strike interferes. pic.twitter.com/eoyv2ZraGn — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) November 19, 2022

Through a lawyer, informed the school of his intentions to maintain his rights to practice his faith and explained he would not be uttering falsehoods that biological sex is a choice.

Josh was told he could return to classes after the first suspension if he agreed not to "dead name" his trans classmates and refrained from attending two classes with trans students. Josh's lawyer, James Kitchen from Liberty Coalition Canada, at the time, called the dead naming prohibition "compelled speech" and the segregation of Josh from his afternoon classes "repugnant" and "manifestations of religious discrimination.

Dead naming is jargon used to describe the practice of using a given name - rather than a chosen one- to describe someone who has socially or medically transitioned.

When Josh tried to attend school on January 9, the young man was issued a trespass notice and issued a second suspension. Josh's appeal of his suspension were denied from being heard by the Renfrew County Catholic School District board.

Josh was set to return to school on February 6 at the start of the second semester, but when Josh refused to violate his deeply held Catholic religious views from other students attending the Catholic High School, the Catholic school board moved to ban Josh for the rest of the year.

Josh has since been arrested and released for trespassing and for attempting to attend school.

I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic highschool for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/vTkaSoTnFp — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 6, 2023

To help Josh in his battle against so-called Catholic educators to be able to practice his Catholic faith in his allegedly Catholic school, please visit www.LibertyCoalitionCanada.com.