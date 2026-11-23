Washington’s top trade negotiator says Canada and the United States are moving closer to a trade agreement, but he is raising concerns about the Carney government’s growing commercial ties with Beijing. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer made the comments in a Nov. 22 Fox News interview, the Canadian Press reported.

Greer said the two sides were having constructive discussions and were “fairly close on finding a landing zone.” He criticized Canada’s decision to let in more Chinese electric vehicles and to extend tariff relief on some Chinese steel and aluminum products, according to the report.

The criticism follows a deal Carney struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 17 that expanded tariff relief on about $400 million in Canadian pork and seafood exports. That figure is the value of the exports covered, not the amount saved on duties.

In exchange, Ottawa announced a two-year extension of existing tariff remissions on some Chinese steel and aluminum products and added 32 more tariff items. The government says Canadian supply of those products is insufficient or unavailable. The package also announced a Canadian trade mission to China in 2027.

Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Shenzhen the next day. The two leaders agreed to keep negotiating, but no agreement, tariff concessions or timetable was announced. Greer was in the room, along with other senior American officials.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders discussed a mutually beneficial agreement that supports jobs and affordability while respecting Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty, and agreed to keep working and stay in close contact.