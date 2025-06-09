Greta’s 'freedom flop': Israeli Navy stops celebrity stunt yacht, serves up sandwiches and reality check

Aged-out Swedish climate celebrity Greta Thunberg is back in the headlines — not for scolding oil executives, but for crashing a yacht into Israeli foreign policy.

Greta was one of a dozen activists aboard the UK-flagged vessel Madleen, part of the so-called “Freedom Flotilla”, a publicity-heavy “aid mission” bound for Gaza that reportedly carried less than a single truckload of humanitarian supplies.

What it lacked in actual aid, it more than made up for in selfies, hashtags, and international hot air.

The Israeli Navy intercepted the yacht in international waters and peacefully redirected it to Ashdod. In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement so dry it practically required a hydration warning.

The "selfie yacht" of the "celebrities" is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.



While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries,” the statement read. “While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation… more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks.” “There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies.”

The trolling didn’t end there. Israeli officials noted that the tiny amount of aid aboard — what wasn’t consumed by the activists themselves — would be routed through proper humanitarian channels.

But perhaps the most devastating blow to the stunt wasn’t the interception. It was what came next:

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that the flotilla passengers would be shown unedited footage of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead in a coordinated massacre that included rape, torture, and child executions.

“Let them watch the truth of what they’re defending,” Gallant said bluntly.

After receiving humanitarian aid from Israel, Greta and her crew are now on their way to watch the October 7th documentary.

Thunberg, meanwhile, dramatically claimed she had been “kidnapped” — a bold choice of words from someone who still hasn’t uttered a word about Israelis actually being held hostage by Hamas in terror tunnels built with Western aid dollars, subjected to subterranean horrors at the hands of their captors.

With recent reports of a "celebrities yacht" heading to Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify the following:



The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to unauthorized vessels under a legal naval blockade, consistent with international law.



The yacht

Thunberg had previously insisted the flotilla was delivering “urgently needed aid” — a claim difficult to square with photos of activists sunning themselves on the deck of a luxury yacht with minimal cargo.

The flotilla functioned less as a humanitarian lifeline and more as a floating photo shoot for anti-Israel influencers.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to facilitate the actual flow of civilian aid into Gaza, even under fire — a fact curiously absent from most Western media headlines.

As for Thunberg and the other activists, they’ll be released and sent home after receiving a firsthand look at the atrocities they’ve chosen to ignore.

In the end, the only thing delivered was a reminder:

When your humanitarian mission includes a PR team, zero coordination with aid agencies, and more photographers than food, you’re not helping — you’re performing.

And Israel just stole the show.