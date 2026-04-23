Grieving father taking 17-year-old son’s death after Pfizer COVID vaccine to Canada’s highest court

Ontario father Dan Hartman has been fighting for justice since his healthy 17-year-old son Sean died one month after his first Pfizer COVID shot in September 2021. He has sued the federal government and Pfizer Canada, alleging negligence and misfeasance in public office by the Attorney General of Canada and then-Health Minister Patricia Hajdu.

His claim accuses them of approving, monitoring, and aggressively promoting a vaccine as ‘safe and effective’ when they knew (or ought to have known) it was minimally effective while carrying serious risks, including severe illness and death, especially for young people.

On April 16, the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the case outright, upholding the lower court’s ruling that the entire claim had “no reasonable prospect of success,” even with proposed amendments.

Justices Miller, Monahan, and Pomerance ruled that government regulators and officials owe no private law duty of care to any individual Canadian injured by a vaccine rolled out during a pandemic.

The statutory scheme creates duties only to “the people of Canada” as a whole, not to individuals like Sean Hartman specifically.

The court leaned on past SARS and H1N1 cases, stressing that public health emergencies require balancing competing interests. They warned that recognizing a duty to individuals would create a “chilling effect” on decision-makers and expose the government to “indeterminate liability to an unlimited class.”

Core policy decisions to approve and promote the vaccine were shielded, even though the judges acknowledged upfront: “This appeal arises from the tragic death of the appellant’s son, 17-year-old Sean Hartman… a devastating loss to his family and his community.”

They say that the claim was “doomed to fail” as a matter of law and dismissed the appeal.

This ruling comes as vaccine-injured Canadians continue to be stonewalled by federal compensation programs.

Ontario’s top court has now confirmed that, in the name of the ‘greater good,’ your child’s death can be treated as collateral damage shielded by policy immunity.

Contrast that legal firewall with Dr. Joss Reimer — now serving as Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer — who, as former President of the Canadian Medical Association, repeatedly emphasized the “fundamental duty of care” doctors and public health officials have to push the shots, fight “misinformation,” and get needles in arms no matter what.

Dr. Joss Reimer, President of the Canadian Medical Association, outlines how her unelected, unaccountable organization funds and shapes a ‘healthy news ecosystem’ through investments in ‘health journalism’ and social media networks



She pushes for more funding to PHAC to tighten… pic.twitter.com/8QBE2XGFc2 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 22, 2025

What a double standard: there’s a duty of care when it’s time to mass-inject, but none when the product kills and maims.

It cannot be ignored that the entire COVID vaccine rollout disavowed medical ethics. There was never true informed consent, and Pfizer’s product monographs (package inserts) were incomplete from day one and remain “INTENTIONALLY BLANK” to this day.

Key long-term risks like myocarditis in adolescent males are conveniently absent.

That vacuum was filled by a massive taxpayer-funded propaganda and coercion machine straight out of the Canadian military’s playbook. The Armed Forces ran domestic influence campaigns on citizens, Behavioural Insights teams weaponized fear, shame and urgency, and the Privy Council Office studied ways to downplay side effects so that you were none the wiser.