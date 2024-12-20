Groundhog Day?! A Toronto Jewish girls' school was shot up for the THIRD time this year!

For the THIRD time this year, Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School in Toronto was the recipient of at least six bullets in the wee hours of the morning on Friday.

Glass was shattered, bullet holes peppered the walls. Thankfully, nobody was killed or injured. Alas, the continuation of that climate of fear and loathing continues for the Jewish community in Toronto — and in so many other Canadian cities.

In the aftermath, the Toronto Police Service staged a press conference condemning the vile act of violence. But then again, the TPS will continue NOT to enforce the law against the pro-Hamas hooligans — while arresting peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators and members of the independent press.

In the meantime, even though the start is of the winter season is mere hours away, at this school, it feels like Groundhog Day given the ongoing repetition of vile antisemitism. Speaking of Groundhog Day, we were surprised to see York Centre MP Ya’ara Saks crawl out of her hole and actually make an appearance at the school.

Watch Ya’ara Saks flee when we asked her about her terrorist friend:

SEE HOW SHE RUNS: The Liberal cabinet’s token Jew, @YaaraSaks, runs away from Rebel News reporter @TheMenzoid who asks why she posed for a selfie with the arch terrorist Mahmoud Abbas and why she has abandoned the Toronto Jewish community to Trudeau’s antisemitic crime wave. pic.twitter.com/CZTyY0oCtq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2024

We tried to ask her questions, but Ya’ara Saks is a Justin Trudeau kind of Jew. By that, we mean she always makes excuses for Hamas or their front group, UNRWA.

She supported Trudeau’s scheme to send tens of millions of tax dollars to UNRWA, even after hundreds of their employees were discovered to have supported the October 7th terror attacks on Israel — including many who actually participated in it.

Indeed, Saks even supports Trudeau’s dangerous plan to bring in thousands of migrants from Gaza, the most antisemitic place in the world. Saks once told the Times of Israel that she believes Israel is “deeply racist toward its minorities” and is full of “corruption and embedded cronyism.”

Can you imagine a Trudeau cabinet minister accusing someone else of corruption? Talk about projection! So it was shocking, but not surprising, when Saks flew to the Middle East a few months ago to pose for a selfie with the arch-terrorist Mahmoud Abbas.

He literally has a PhD in Holocaust denial. He was the financier of the brutal terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics that murdered Israeli athletes. How could Saks meet Abbas — and even hold his hand?

She’s been dodging our questions for months, but we finally caught up with her on Friday. We asked her about her friendship with Abbas — and she panicked, and ran away! What do you think? Do you think that Ya’ara Saks truly believes in Mahmoud Abbas and that Israel is “deeply racist”?

Or do you think that she’s just saying those things to please her master, Justin Trudeau, so that she can stay in his cabinet, just a few more weeks? Either way, she really is a disgrace. Correction: she may very well be the most self-hating Jew in Canada.

DONATE: Please help fund our "Fire Saks" digital billboard truck and postcard mailing! Rebel News has driven a digital billboard truck around MP Ya'ara Saks' riding in North York, displaying the photograph of her disgraceful embracing of Palestinian terrorist boss and dictator Mahmoud Abbas, for everyone to see. We've also sent a postcard with the photo to every single resident in her riding – that's more than 40,000 homes! Please chip in a donation here if you'd like us to keep going and do more. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Amount $25 $100 $150 $250 $500 $1,000 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE