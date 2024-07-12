GTA Skinnydippers club for adults and kids: do Torontonians think it's too far?

E-transfer (Canada):

We recently visited Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto to hear what people had to say about the club that has been advertising skinny dipping for both children and adults.

Our editor-in-chief, Sheila Gunn Reid, shared her opinion on the topic, calling it "gross" during last Friday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream. But we waited to hear what the locals in Toronto thought of this idea.

The GTA Skinnydippers describe themselves as a family-oriented nudist club. They rent out local pools and they swim naked — adults and children. This has apparently been going on since the 90s, and the club also occasionally does nude bowling events.

The most shocking fact is the involvement of children, something the club has been trying to downplay after its advertising went viral on social media.

Now, we don't think adults should be bringing their kids to nude swimming events. But what do the people of Toronto think? Hear what they had to say in the video above.