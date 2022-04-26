Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt amid calls to cancel and recast him

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth﻿

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on Monday defended his coworker and Guardians’ star Chris Pratt over calls to cancel and recast the Christian actor.

Pratt, who has always been outspoken in his Christian beliefs, has been the target of the woke mob, who have done everything from picking apart his videos in which he praised his wife and child, to scolding him for not putting subtitles in some of his videos, which his detractors claim is insensitive to the deaf.

In response to a viral tweet on Twitter calling for Pratt to be replaced with actor Patrick Wilson in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn stood up for Pratt and said he would “never” be substituted, and if Disney were to cancel Pratt’s contract over the outrage mob, the “whole team would be going with him.”

“For what?” said Gunn. “Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true?”

Pratt and his co-stars in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, including the films’ director James Gunn, have faced calls for cancellation over the years, but they have always looked out for and defended each other.

“Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him,” he added.

As Rebel News reported in 2020, the Parks and Recreation actor was targeted by woke Twitter over his Christian faith. The mob, which numbered in the thousands attacked him for a church he used to go to, which they claim was “anti-LGBTQ.”

The attacks on Pratt forced him to issue a response on Instagram, in which he defended his Christian values and refused to submit to the mob.

“My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life and I am not spokesman for any church or any group of people,” Pratt said. “My values define who I am.”

In late last year, Pratt had once again come under fire for his conservative views, and for writing a post in which he expressed his love for his wife and daughter.

Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, exchanged public letters professing their feelings for one another, which prompted haters to come out of the woodworks and accuse him of being “cringe and insane.”

Some users claimed that Pratt was “sad and scared, trapped behind vacant smiling eyes” for simply smiling at the camera. Others expressed how they thought he had brainwashed his wife and controlled every portion of her being.

All this because he’s a Christian.