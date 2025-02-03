Gun expert lists top five reasons why Liberals’ gun buyback program is worse than useless

As the Canadian Taxpayers Federation adroitly noted: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gun ban and buyback policy is running out of steam – and it hasn’t even left the station.”

Indeed. The CTF notes the buyback plan is completely broken. Law-abiding firearms owners don’t want to lose their guns. Meanwhile, if you can imagine, this scheme doesn’t go far enough when it comes to gun-control advocates who lack understanding about firearms, their mantra being, “all guns are bad; all guns must be banned.”

Nuts.

Meanwhile, guess who will be picking up the tab for this inherently flawed policy that will garner zero tangible results? Yes, as per usual, it will be YOU, the ever-beleaguered taxpayer.

And as for the Justin Trudeau Liberals, the solution is to… ban yet more types of guns in the months ahead?! Keep in mind that Ottawa’s buyback program has already cost taxpayers $67 million since 2020… and not a single gun has been “bought back” yet!

Unbelievable…

Check out our interview with Oakville, Ont.-based Ron Craig, a firearms and explosives expert. Ron offers his top five reasons why Bill C-21, subtitled, “Keeping Canadians safe from gun crime”, is inherently flawed and should be put in a paper shredder.

Here are Ron’s reasons:

1. Banning .22 calibre firearms because they are “assault-style” is nonsensical and will not reduce crime nor improve public safety.

2. Controlling cartridge magazines by requiring a PAL to purchase will not reduce crime and is a feel-good measure designed to generate public support.

3. Shipping “prohibited firearms” to Ukraine is not only ridiculous but will be unwanted.

4. The ban enacted two years ago that prohibited the sale or transfer of handguns has not affected gun crime rates or reduced crime. In fact, the Surrey Police and Toronto Police Association note that gun crime has exploded since the ban.

5. Controlling the sale of handgun slides and barrels will not reduce crime but is an attempt to stop the manufacture of “ghost guns”.

Bottom line: yet another disaster by Justin Trudeau, the master of disaster…