Gun grab on the horizon? Feds hire fraud risk assessors for 'compensation program'

After multimillion-dollar scandals stemming from abuse and fraud in federal procurement awards, the Liberals have posted a contract for a fraud assessor in a "national compensation program."

Is it the gun grab?

According to the contract tender posted to the Canada Buys website on July 15, the contract would fall under the purview of Emergency and Safety Preparedness Canada, the same ministry tasked with implementing the so-called buy-back program for thousands of models of Canadian long guns banned under an order in council issued in May 2020.

The posting reads:

The Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, or Public Safety Canada, has a requirement to perform a Fraud Risk Assessment of a national compensation program targeting businesses and individuals. Working with a team of dedicated stakeholders, the external firm is expected to undertake a systematic and thorough process to identify, evaluate and help address internal and external fraud vulnerabilities related to the national compensation program.

Adding to the long list of firearms banned in Canada, Trudeau ended private handgun ownership through a freeze on sales and transfers.

The cost of the confiscation for compensation program from Bill C21, the legislation that bans lawfully acquired firearms from owners, is already at $42 million in four years.

And so far, not a single firearm has been purchased from Canadian gun owners.

A series of scandals have plagued the federal procurement process. ArriveCan, the mandatory travel surveillance app, has become a $60 million millstone around the neck of the federal government.

The app, created by GC Strategies, erroneously sent 10,000 Canadians to unnecessary COVID quarantine under the threat of thousands of dollars in fines per individual. The app was recreated for tens of thousands of dollars over a weekend by a private company, and GC Strategies is now under police investigation for fraudulent billing practices.

The Trudeau government has also been accused of rigging the procurement process to favour multinational consulting firm McKinsey.

Liberal MP ( name ) will testify Wednesday at the House ethics committee for his involvement in a five-person company that received pandemic-era contracts from the federal government.

The contract to assess the unnamed compensation for abuse and fraud closes on July 31, 2024.