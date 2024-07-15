Gun grab on the horizon? Feds hire fraud risk assessors for 'compensation program'
Could the Trudeau Liberals be tipping their hand with a new federal procurement listing? Sheila Gunn Reid explains.
After multimillion-dollar scandals stemming from abuse and fraud in federal procurement awards, the Liberals have posted a contract for a fraud assessor in a "national compensation program."
Is it the gun grab?
According to the contract tender posted to the Canada Buys website on July 15, the contract would fall under the purview of Emergency and Safety Preparedness Canada, the same ministry tasked with implementing the so-called buy-back program for thousands of models of Canadian long guns banned under an order in council issued in May 2020.
Trudeau just announced a ban on military-style assault rifles in Canada and a buyback program for military-grade weapons that were legally purchased pic.twitter.com/oLt9O0vHLu— Bloomberg Originals (@bbgoriginals) September 20, 2019
The posting reads:
The Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, or Public Safety Canada, has a requirement to perform a Fraud Risk Assessment of a national compensation program targeting businesses and individuals. Working with a team of dedicated stakeholders, the external firm is expected to undertake a systematic and thorough process to identify, evaluate and help address internal and external fraud vulnerabilities related to the national compensation program.
Adding to the long list of firearms banned in Canada, Trudeau ended private handgun ownership through a freeze on sales and transfers.
BREAKING: Trudeau introduces legislation for a "national freeze on handgun ownership."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 30, 2022
"As we see gun violence continue to rise, it is our duty to keep taking action."
"As we see gun violence continue to rise, it is our duty to keep taking action."
The cost of the confiscation for compensation program from Bill C21, the legislation that bans lawfully acquired firearms from owners, is already at $42 million in four years.
The issues with Bill #C21 continue. I’ve learned in a response to an Order Paper question that the Trudeau govt's Buyback Program has ALREADY cost $42 M. Have they even bought back a single #firearm? I am flabbergasted by this boondoggle!— Senator Don Plett (@DonPlett) March 22, 2024
Trudeau is not worth the cost!
And so far, not a single firearm has been purchased from Canadian gun owners.
A series of scandals have plagued the federal procurement process. ArriveCan, the mandatory travel surveillance app, has become a $60 million millstone around the neck of the federal government.
The app, created by GC Strategies, erroneously sent 10,000 Canadians to unnecessary COVID quarantine under the threat of thousands of dollars in fines per individual. The app was recreated for tens of thousands of dollars over a weekend by a private company, and GC Strategies is now under police investigation for fraudulent billing practices.
CPC's Larry Brock asks GC Strategies' Kristian Firth about the RCMP raid on his home.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 17, 2024
WATCH TO THE END: Brock asks Firth if Trudeau should be at the bar facing legal consequences beside him.
Firth won't answer, and Speaker Greg Fergus tries to prevent Firth from answering the…
The Trudeau government has also been accused of rigging the procurement process to favour multinational consulting firm McKinsey.
CORRUPTION IN TRUDEAUPIA:— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 10, 2024
From 2016, Dominic Barton was the chair of Trudeau's economic advisory council.
He was the Global Managing Director of McKinsey from 2009- 2018.
From 2016, there was a 2500% increase in contracts awarded to McKinsey, the majority of which broke… pic.twitter.com/ZMo2no9Ng1
Liberal MP ( name ) will testify Wednesday at the House ethics committee for his involvement in a five-person company that received pandemic-era contracts from the federal government.
🇨🇦🚨Video : CPC MP Michael Cooper brilliantly exposes Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault.— Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) June 19, 2024
Randy has a 50% stake in a shady 5 person company that gets government contracts.
Michael accuses Randy of $500K worth of fraud. Why has the RCMP not gone in with search warrants to get the… pic.twitter.com/VuErQt1N9Z
The contract to assess the unnamed compensation for abuse and fraud closes on July 31, 2024.
