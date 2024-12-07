Gunter: Trump’s tariff threat is a wake-up call for Trudeau’s border failure

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 6, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by columnist Lorne Gunter to discuss Trump's threats of 25% tariffs on Canada, aimed at pressuring Trudeau to tighten U.S.-Canada border security.

“Trump’s title was The Art of the Deal. He’s first and foremost a negotiator. He throws out numbers like 25% tariffs to see if it wakes up the federal government,” said Gunter. “It did wake them up. For months, the government has backed off its open-door immigration policy because it's become unpopular with voters.”

On the immigration issue, Gunter explained, “Canada is a back door to the U.S. for people who aren’t coming here to stay. They’re just using us to get in. We’re sending 180,000 to 200,000 people into the U.S. each year without proper documentation.”

He criticized the government’s inaction, saying, “It’s insulting that the only thing that made them reconsider was a threat from Trump. That’s a terrible way to govern.”

He discussed the potential impact the tariffs could have on the already failing Canadian economy, adding: “Our per capita GDP has been falling for six quarters. We’re adding 100,000 people a month—housing, healthcare, jobs. Our economy is slowing down.”

Reid and Gunter agreed that the Trudeau government’s failure to address immigration and its economic consequences could spell disaster. “The problem is they won’t admit there’s a problem,” Gunter stated.

"It will be interesting to see if they can fix it before it’s too late,” Reid concluded.