Half of Canadians struggling to pay for basics as housing anxiety soars: 64% say their kids will be worse off

A new Nanos Research report reveals a nation buckling under affordability pressures. Conducted between August 30 and September 3, 2025, the poll shows that 47% of Canadians have either cancelled a purchase or found it difficult to pay for basic necessities such as food, rent, or utilities.

The pessimism goes beyond short-term wallet pain. 64% of respondents believe future generations will have a lower standard of living, while just 8% expect them to be better off. The net optimism score sits at –11.8, a steep decline from pre-pandemic levels.

Financial strain is widespread. 47% cancelled a purchase or struggled to pay for essentials.

Another 48% said inflation hasn’t been a “major problem,” showing a widening gap between those coping and those sinking.

Housing costs are driving fear. 29% of Canadians worry about making next month’s housing payment, up slightly from earlier waves.

Among 18- to 24-year-olds, 42% report concern about housing payments, compared to 19% among those 55 and older.

It's a bleak outlook for the next generation. 64% predict a lower standard of living; 23% say it will stay the same; only 8% expect improvement.

Pessimism is consistent across regions, from Atlantic Canada to British Columbia.

Older Canadians are coping better. 63% of those 55+ say inflation hasn’t been a major issue, versus just 29% of younger adults aged 18–34.

The findings paint a picture of an economy where the middle class is eroding and young Canadians are losing faith in the promise of upward mobility. Housing, inflation, and stagnant wages continue to squeeze household budgets, while political leaders insist the economy remains “resilient.”

