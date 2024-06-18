Halifax Liberal MP will not return to Parliament after summer break

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal MP Andy Fillmore says he is stepping away from federal politics.

The Halifax MP, who has served since 2015, announced that he won't be in Parliament when the House resumes in the fall. He was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

Fillmore said in February that he was considering a run for the upcoming mayoral race in October.

“I am thinking very seriously about putting my name on the ballot and I’m engaged in a number of important conversations with people from across the municipality right now,” Fillmore said at the time. “I’ll say very importantly, with my family as you know when we run for office, our family comes along with us and I’m taking that part of this very seriously.”

Fillmore made the announcement on Monday in the House of Commons.

"After a 20-year career as a city planner, I arrived in Centre Block as the first city planner ever elected to Canada's House of Commons. That career instilled in me the value of thoughtful planning to the well-being of Canadians who call our communities home," he said.

"I saw what poor planning, neglect and underfunding of our communities were doing to Canada, which ultimately was my call to run, that and a convincing conversation with my dear friend and mentor, Halifax's own Dale Godsoe, herself a member of former prime minister Paul Martin's advisory task force on cities and communities. Dale is just now celebrating her 80th birthday. I wish Dale a happy birthday.

"... Today that growth has brought many opportunities, but it has also brought its share of challenges, and so today, while I find myself reflecting on the past nine years, my sights are firmly set on the future, because the job is not finished at home. There is still work to do for Halifax, and I intend to see to it," he concluded.