Halton District School Board allows misinformation on identity of controversial trans teacher to spread

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed how the Halton District School Board allowed misinformation regarding the identity of the controversial transgender teacher with massive fake breasts to spread unabated.

The teacher's bizarre behaviour has been spotlighted in international news, and for days, the identity of the individual was being falsely attributed to another teacher in the school who has nothing to do with the story.

Speaking about far-left ideology in the education system, David Menzies said, "It is high time that the parents in Ontario and all of Canada for that matter, stand up against the educrats crafting perverse policies. And if you want some inspiration, think about what happened last year in the great state of Virginia."

He went on to say, "I speak of the thousands of irate parents who crammed into school board meetings, railing against wokeism being shoved down the throats of their children, from critical race theory and radical transgenderism, to outright Marixsm."

