Hamas co-founder’s son speaks out over growing threat of Islamism in the West

The son of one of Hamas’ founding leaders is sounding the alarm over Islamism’s creeping hold in Western countries as antisemitic incidents skyrocket.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, 47, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, recently spoke with the National Post about rising antisemitism and the Canadian government’s emboldening of Islamists.

Yousef’s discussion with the Post came after he addressed attendees at an event in Toronto hosted by the pro-Israel organization Tafsik.

At that event, Yousef condemned Canadian politicians for allowing Palestinian flag raisings in Toronto, Calgary, and Winnipeg, accusing local mayors of "supporting chaos and terrorism".

Yousef also slammed the frequent and hateful anti-Israel protests taking place across the country, saying demonstrators are "spitting venom, taking advantage of Gaza’s tragedy," and "using your freedoms to destroy your freedoms.”

Speaking to the Post, Yousef criticized the Canadian government for emboldening pro-Hamas protesters. "If [the government] continues to choose to close their eyes and see it differently, then they are part of the problem. They are not part of the solution," he said.

"I don’t count on them being fair to the Jewish people, and their fight against antisemitism," Yousef added.

He also offered frank advice to allies of Israel and the Jewish people moving forward.

"Defend freedom; defend the West, counter the Islamist threat, that has an aspiration to conquer the world. Once people start to understand that this is a real and existential threat, and they understand their strategy, financial, social, and diplomatic jihad, then it becomes a different story," he said.

"What we need is to bring the truth to the people. For example, all the allegations of occupation, of genocide, of colonization, of stealing the land from the Palestinians, these are baseless accusations," Yousef continued.

"And they are very serious accusations. We need to shed light on how the Gaza tragedy was the outcome of Hamas weaponizing civilians," he added.

Growing up enveloped in jihadist ideology due to his upbringing, Yousef eventually became disillusioned with Hamas’ brutality in the 1990s.

He ended up becoming a spy for the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet, agreeing to provide information to the group to sabotage Hamas' terror plots and save Israelis and Palestinians from being brutalized.

Yousef, who now lives in the U.S., also published a bestselling memoir in 2010 called ‘Son of Hamas: A Gripping Account of Terror, Betrayal, Political Intrigue, and Unthinkable Choices’, detailing his life spying against the terror group ruling the Gaza Strip with an iron fist.