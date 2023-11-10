Hamas hate rallies persist in North America. How long until a Jew gets shot?
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the recent wave of pro-Hamas demonstrations in Canada and the US, which has escalated to violence and raised significant concerns for the Jewish community.
In Los Angeles, a Jewish protester waving an Israeli flag was killed a couple of days ago. According to the coroner, it has been ruled a homicide, and it's alleged that the attacker was a Muslim professor who supports Hamas.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known for the Wonder Woman franchise, was in Los Angeles at the Museum of Tolerance. She screened an Israeli government video series depicting the horrendous and barbaric attacks that occurred on October 7.
This footage has not been publicly released but has been shown in various embassies worldwide. Gal Gadot shared it with her Hollywood friends at the Museum of Tolerance.
