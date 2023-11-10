Hamas hate rallies persist in North America. How long until a Jew gets shot?

E-transfer (Canada):

In Los Angeles, a Jewish protester waving an Israeli flag was killed a couple of days ago. According to the coroner, it has been ruled a homicide, and it's alleged that the attacker was a Muslim professor who supports Hamas.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known for the Wonder Woman franchise, was in Los Angeles at the Museum of Tolerance. She screened an Israeli government video series depicting the horrendous and barbaric attacks that occurred on October 7.

This footage has not been publicly released but has been shown in various embassies worldwide. Gal Gadot shared it with her Hollywood friends at the Museum of Tolerance.