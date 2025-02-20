Hamas releases bodies of four murdered Israeli hostages including children in vile spectacle

In a disturbing display on Thursday morning in southern Gaza, Hamas released the bodies of four murdered Israeli hostages to the Red Cross after they were brutally kidnapped during the terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli mother Shiri Bibas, who was 32 when she was taken captive by Hamas, was returned in a coffin to the Red Cross as thousands of Gazan civilians gathered in Khan Younis to watch the propaganda spectacle.

The remains of Bibas' two young children, who were just four and nine months old when they were also taken hostage alongside their mother, were returned in separate coffins.

I want the world to see the Nazis.

I want you to take a good look at their faces. These are the bloodthirsty people of Gaza, This is their culture of death. pic.twitter.com/tthcZiyTSk — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) February 20, 2025

"Agony. Pain. There are no words. Our hearts, the hearts of an entire nation, lie in tatters," wrote Israel's President Isaac Herzog in a message on social media.

Armed Hamas terrorists wearing black and camouflaged uniforms surrounded the coffins as they were being filmed for propaganda purposes prior to being turned over to the Red Cross.

A large banner portraying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire and war criminal was hung behind the coffins at the handover site.

The caskets of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas (5), and Kfir Bibas (1) have been paraded across a stage with Hamas terrorists to cheering Gazan “civilians” surrounded by terrorist propaganda.



Hamas is openly and publicly celebrating that they kidnapped and murdered an… pic.twitter.com/OVL4UGnZxD — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) February 20, 2025

A specialized Israel Defense Forces explosives unit scanned the coffins of the hostages for possible explosives after they were handed over to Israel by the Red Cross.

Footage of the mother and her young children being viciously taken from their home on October 7 shocked the world, exemplifying the brutality and callousness of Hamas. News of the mother and her young children's deaths sparked an outpouring of grief across Israel and abroad.

The remains of Oded Lifschitz, a former journalist who was 83 when he was abducted by Hamas, were also handed over to the Red Cross and returned to Israel on Thursday morning.

According to a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, six additional living hostages are scheduled to be released this coming Saturday.