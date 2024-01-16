Hamas releases video teasing the 'fate' of hostages, show alleged bodies
Argamani emerged as the central figure in the hostage situation when footage captured her being taken hostage from the Supernova music festival on a motorcycle. In the video, she is seen screaming and crying out to her boyfriend, who was also abducted.
On Sunday and Monday, Hamas released two alarming videos featuring 26-year-old Noa Argamani and two other captives. These videos hinted at the captives' possible fates, and purportedly showed the deceased bodies of the other two hostages.
In the video released on Sunday, the three captives were seen pleading with the Israeli government to halt its actions against Hamas to secure their freedom, the Daily Wire reports.
The hostages are also seen identifying themselves, telling the Israeli people that their government "is lying."
The 37-second video concludes with a chyron stating, "Tomorrow we will reveal their fate," but the video lacks a date, making it uncertain when it was recorded.
Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, are the two other captives featured in the initial video.
A second video released on Monday depicted Argamani alive, seemingly reciting from a script to the camera, stating that Sharabi and Svirsky had been killed in Israeli strikes.
At the end of this video, it purports to display the bodies of Sharabi and Svirsky.
The recent hostage videos were released following a series of terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel in October, resulting in over 1,200 fatalities, including children. In response, Israel has initiated a substantial retaliatory campaign targeting areas under Hamas control.
During the October attacks by Hamas, approximately 240 individuals were taken hostage. About half of these hostages were released during a ceasefire in November, but Israel reports that 132 remain in captivity, and 25 have died while being held.
Though some young women were freed in the November ceasefire, Argamani was not among them. The recent hostage video is the first visual confirmation of her and the other two hostages since their abduction.
Liora Argamani, Noa's mother and a Chinese citizen, has been urgently appealing to both Israel and China for assistance in rescuing her daughter, as she is battling terminal brain cancer.
In December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had made contact with the Chinese government to advocate on behalf of Argamani's mother.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari disputed the assertion that Israeli strikes were responsible for the death of at least one of the hostages, stating, “Itai was not shot by our forces. That is a Hamas lie. The building in which they were held was not a target and it was not attacked by our forces,” Hagari said, adding that the Israeli military had met with the families of the men and expressed "grave concern for their fate.”
“We are investigating the event and its circumstances, examining the images distributed by Hamas, alongside additional information at our disposal,” he said.
