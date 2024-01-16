Hamas releases video teasing the 'fate' of hostages, show alleged bodies

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari disputed the assertion that Israeli strikes were responsible for the death of at least one of the hostages, stating, “Itai was not shot by our forces. That is a Hamas lie. The building in which they were held was not a target and it was not attacked by our forces,” Hagari said, adding that the Israeli military had met with the families of the men and expressed "grave concern for their fate.”