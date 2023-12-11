Hamas sets conditions for hostage release, demanding more aid for Gaza
"Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership … nor its supporters … can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance," said Abu Obeida, a spokesperson of Hamas's armed wing, to the Israeli Times.
The Iran-supported group Hamas warned on Sunday that no hostages would be released from the Gaza Strip until their conditions are fulfilled, reported various sources.
Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary cease-fire that began on November 24, during which the group released 110 hostages in exchange for about 240 Palestinian prisoners. The cease-fire came to an end and hostilities resumed on November 30, as each side accused the other of breaching the agreement's conditions, Fox News reports.
On October 7, Hamas militants, designated as terrorists by multiple countries, abducted over 240 individuals, including Israelis and foreign nationals, into Gaza. This followed their breach of the border and the killing of 1,200 people, as reported by the Israeli government. In response, Israel launched an intense aerial bombing campaign and ground operations aimed at eradicating the terrorist group.
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a call for the fighters of Hamas to surrender.
"In recent days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have been surrendering to our forces," Netanyahu said in a statement. "They are laying down their weapons and handing themselves over to our heroic fighters."
"It will take more time, the war is in full swing, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas," Netanyahu added. "I say to the Hamas terrorists: It is over. Don't die for Sinwar. Surrender, now."
