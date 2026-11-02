Hamilton police won't name woman charged in brutal beating of man who defended poppy-selling Air Cadets

A man who stood up for young Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies in Hamilton is now living with life-altering injuries. One of the two people charged with beating him is a 48-year-old woman, and Hamilton police won't say who she is.

According to Hamilton police, officers were called to a restaurant inside Centre Mall, at 1223 Barton Street East, at about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, after reports of an assault involving two male youths and a 59-year-old man.

Police say it began when the two youths walked up to the cadets from a local squadron, who were selling poppies in front of a Mandarin restaurant, and blew a loud air horn directly into their ears.

Youth and Woman Arrested After Assault That Left Man with Life-Altering Injuries https://t.co/KS4I7o7XG6 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 2, 2026

The 59-year-old man supervising the cadets followed the youths into the restaurant to confront them. According to police, a struggle followed, and a 48-year-old woman who had not been part of the altercation "jumped in to assist the youths."

Police say she assaulted the man and knocked him to the ground. One of the youths then struck him several times before leaving the restaurant. The woman also left before officers arrived.

Officers found the victim inside the restaurant with serious injuries. Hamilton Paramedic Services took him to hospital, and police describe his injuries as life-altering.

A short time later, officers found the two youths at a nearby store. Police had been called there about a separate disturbance.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with assault and aggravated assault. The woman was arrested Monday morning and is also charged with aggravated assault.

The law requires that the boy not be named. That isn't true of the woman. She is a 48-year-old adult facing one of the most serious assault charges in the Criminal Code, and police described her only as "a 48-year-old female." Her name, the city she lives in and her relationship to the youths were all left out of the release. Police gave no reason.

Police routinely name adults charged with serious crimes. Hamilton residents are being told a grown woman stepped into a fight and helped put a man in hospital with life-altering injuries, but they aren't being told who she is.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the 12-year-old's identity will stay secret for good. Critics have long said that federal law lets young offenders off lightly, while Ottawa keeps promising to get tough on crime. Police haven't said whether the second youth will face charges.

This happened a little more than a week before Remembrance Day. Young cadets were out raising money to honour Canada's fallen, and the one adult who stood up for them is the one who ended up in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton Police Division 20 CID at 905-546-2907.