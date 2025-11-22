Harrison Faulkner: Freeland's departure may mark broader exit of Trudeau-era members ahead of possible election

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by independent journalists Harrison Faulkner and Andy Lee to discuss Chrystia Freeland, who will be leaving Canada next summer for her new appointment as the next Warden of Rhodes House and CEO of the Rhodes Trust — a position that comes with a roughly $380,000 salary.

Harrison Faulker noted with interest that Freeland’s career shift will be to the private sector, rather than a diplomatic position.

“When people like Freeland, and someone of her stature in Canadian politics, leave office, typically there is a, perhaps, ambassadorial role, a diplomatic posting, that they could be moved to. We’ve seen that before with other high-profile ministers,” Faulkner said of the appointment.

He went on to speculate about what Freeland’s upcoming resignation from Parliament might mean for Canadian politics in the coming months.

“I think the fact that Freeland hasn’t announced her resignation as an MP yet, and has publicly said that July is when she will take up the post… And she also said that she will not be running again for re-election,” Faulkner said. “I don’t want to read too much into this, but perhaps there is a sign here that the government might be gearing up for a summer election to try to seize a majority government at that time.”