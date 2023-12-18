Harvard-Harris poll reveals 51% of Gen-Z Americans favor dissolving Israel for Hamas

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A significant number of American Gen-Z'ers expressed the opinion that Israel should be dissolved and its territory handed over to Hamas, as indicated by a surprising survey result.

The survey, carried out this week by Harvard-Harris Polling, revealed that 51% of American individuals aged 18 to 24 believe that the ultimate solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is for Israel to be dissolved and its territory handed over to Hamas and the Palestinians, the New York Post reports.

Only 32% were in favor of a two-state solution, and only 17% suggested that other Arab nations should assimilate Palestinian populations.

This viewpoint sharply diverges from that of other age groups, where there's a significant preference for a two-state solution. A mere 4% of Americans aged 65 and above expressed the opinion that Israel should be dissolved.

“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call,” Sen. Roger Marshall said.

“Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America.”

A substantial 60% of the same age group believed that the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas could be "justified due to Palestinian grievances" — a view shared by only 27% of Americans in general.

At the same time, 58% of 18-24 year-olds agreed that “Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel.”

When questioned whether "Israel is committing genocide against those in Gaza or is it just trying to defend itself and eliminate Hamas,” 60% of Americans aged 18-24 stated they believed Israel was committing genocide — a perspective shared by only 37% of the overall American population. Additionally, 53% of young Americans opined that students should have the freedom to advocate for the "genocide of Jews" without facing any repercussions.

An overwhelming 67% of individuals aged 18 to 24 expressed the belief that Jews "should be treated as oppressors" — a stance with which 73% of Americans disagreed, labeling it a "misguided belief."

Over four-fifths of Americans expressed support for Israel rather than Hamas — yet, among those aged 18-24, opinions were evenly split at 50-50.

Across all age groups, Americans demonstrated awareness of the conflict, with 69% indicating they were following the events either "very closely" or "somewhat closely." This figure increased to 81% among Americans aged 18-24.

These results align with previous research indicating that young Americans are among the most supportive of Hamas. According to a survey by Cygnal conducted shortly after the massacre, 57% of American Muslims stated they believed Hamas' attacks against Israel were justified.

“The truth is that false narratives have been allowed to fester and sink into large numbers of Generation Z students,” pollster Mark Penn said.

The Harvard-Harris poll took place on December 13-14 and surveyed 2,034 registered voters.