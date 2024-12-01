Have Canadian politicians told police to turn a blind eye to antisemitism in light of the coming election?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 29, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Sue Ann Levy, senior reporter for True North Centre, to discuss the state of Toronto and the rise of terrorism support in the streets.

Menzies, reflecting on the shocking anti-Semitic sentiments, said, “What blew me away... was the level of Jew-hatred,” particularly during the Thanksgiving weekend, when hundreds of people gathered to demand more bloodshed. "I was completely taken aback," he added.

Sue-Ann Levy, who has covered anti-Semitism for years, wasn’t surprised. “I was writing about this back in 2009,” she said, referencing the anti-Israel groups that infiltrated events like the Pride Parade. She also noted that Toronto's political leadership, including former mayor John Tory, allowed these groups to grow unchecked. “They let them get away with it,” she said.

Both of them were alarmed by the continued support for pro-Hamas groups in Toronto, with Levy pointing out the hypocrisy of groups like "Queers for Palestine." “If you're gay and go to Gaza, it’s a death sentence,” she said. She also criticized "self-loathing Jewish queers" who align with anti-Israel protests, calling them “out of their minds.”

The conversation shifted to Toronto’s law enforcement response. Menzies asked, “Why don’t the cops tell these pro-Hamas demonstrators to go elsewhere?” Levy agreed, calling the police response weak. “They’ve allowed this to escalate,” she said, suggesting that the Toronto Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, may be following political orders, especially from Mayor Olivia Chow, who “has proven not to like the Jewish community.”

Menzies questioned whether or not the police response has been politically motivated, with leaders like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Chow prioritizing Muslim votes over Jewish safety concerns. “They’ve done the math,” Menzies said, referring to the higher Muslim population in Canada, and an election year coming up in 2025.

Levy also criticized the silence of Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “They’ve left the Jewish community hung out to dry,” she said.