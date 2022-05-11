Head of Disinformation Governance Board says she deserves ability to edit other people's tweets

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

The Biden administration’s Minister of Disinformation, Nina Jankowicz, has declared that she deserves the ability to edit other people's tweets.

Jankowicz was nominated by the Biden administration to head up the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board.

Describing herself as a member of a class of “trustworthy verified people,” Jankowicz demanded that people like her be given the power to edit what other people post on Twitter, and called on the social media platform to be more like Wikipedia.

Wikipedia provides special privileges to certain power users who have the ability to edit and make changes to every article on the platform and lock them from being altered by regular users.

In a newly-released video clip, Jankowicz, who appeared in a Zoom panel, stated that she was “eligible for it because I’m verified,” adding that others with the blue check mark symbol next to their names do not deserve the privilege of being verified because they are “not trustworthy.”

“So verified people can essentially start to edit Twitter the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets,” said Jankowicz.

Jankowicz elaborated on her remarks to provide an example, which she claims was not political, of former president Donald Trump tweeting about voter fraud.

“So verified people can essentially edit Twitter, the same sort of way that Wikipedia is, so they can add context to certain tweets,” suggested Jankowicz. “So, just out of an easy example, not from any political standpoint, if President Trump were still on Twitter and tweeted about voter fraud someone could add context from one of the 60 lawsuits that went through the court or something that an election official in one of the states said, perhaps your own Secretary of State’s, and his news conferences, something like that.”

“Adding context so that people have a fuller picture rather than an individual claim on a tweet,” she said.

NEW - Biden's new "disinformation" czar wants "trustworthy verified people" like her to be able to "add context" to other people's tweets.pic.twitter.com/V4mLNsB5HV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

At the present, Twitter already applies warning labels on tweets deemed to contain disinformation, such as false claims about the electoral college or the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, among several other topics. Under Jankowicz’s proposal, only regime-approved individuals would be allowed to control the narrative on an individual basis.

Since the DHS announced the formation of its Disinformation Governance Board, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to challenge the agency and compared it to George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth in his novel “1984.”

“You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country,” DeSantis said following the news of its formation. “Let’s get real here. Let’s make sure we are doing things to benefit Floridians and Americans, but we’re not going to let Biden get away with this one. We will be fighting back.”