Health Canada authorizes the Pfizer BioNtech Comirnaty COVID booster for 5-11 year old’s – but why?

On August 19th Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 booster shot, the third dose of this injection, for children aged 5-11.

Citing that “a booster dose restores protection that has waned over time,” the agency asserts that the “Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty #CovidVaccine

is safe and provides good protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to #Covid19.”

Yet other countries have suspended this injection program for youth.

In Denmark, as of July 1st, it’s no longer possible for youth to get COVID injections except in very rare situations where a child is at increased risk of severe infection.

Likewise in Uruguay, a judge has ordered an injunction against the program for those under the age of 13 after the government failed to disclose the pharmaceutical contracts between themselves and Pfizer, and the chemical composition of the injection was not provided.

Still here in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has announced the extended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that prioritizes children with an underlying condition.

This comes despite the filibustering of my Access to Information (ATIP) request that sought the risk versus benefit calculation used to justify this injection in adolescents aged 17 and under.

As reported by Blacklocks, there is hybrid immunity in elementary school children due to natural COVID infection. The report sources an Advisory Committee Statement from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the recommendations of the booster dose in children aged 5 to 11.

In the report, “NACI has provided recommendations on planning considerations for a fall 2022 COVID19 vaccine booster program in Canada.” And confirms that “As of July 17, 2022, 42% of the population aged 5 to 11 years of age in Canada is vaccinated with a primary series. Hybrid immunity (i.e., protection due to a combination of both infection and appropriate vaccination) has increased as many Canadians, particularly young Canadians, have now been infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

NACI makes these recommendations “to minimize serious illness and death while minimizing societal disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic” and “to transition away from the crisis phase towards a more sustainable approach to long term management of COVID-19.”

All of this comes as real world data continues to contradict the shifting goal post narrative that these injections prevent serious illness and death.

Data analyst Kelly Brown takes Ontario Public Health data and dissects it. Recently he has found that especially in those aged 60 and up – of which boosters have been authorized since the fall of 2021 – are the ones being hospitalized. Deaths, at least in Ontario, in the boosted and double boosted now tower of those having received 0-2 doses.

And it appears that people are waking up to this phenomenon as COVID-19 vaccine uptake for the youngest demographics is at an all time low.

Here in Canada, 55% of 5 to 11 year old’s are vaccinated with one dose and 42% with two doses. Already, 0.07% have received one booster. This pales in comparison to a mere 2.5% of those aged 4 and under who have received 1 dose, 0.03% with primary series and apparently 0.01% with a booster (despite no authorization being in place for that).

For booster doses, the trend also continues downward for the general population. Just under 50% of the entire Canadian population has received the 3rd novel injection. That’s a lot of anti-vaxxers.

Some refer to this situation as being a result of disastrous public relations by the Public Health Agency of Canada throughout the COVID narrative; an agency lead by Theresa Tam who flip flopped on public health advice from the onset and utilizes behavioural modification techniques to gain compliance.