Health Canada called Pfizer's SV40 sequence unnecessary — then kept its own review secret for three years

When the general public learned that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was contaminated with an undisclosed SV40 DNA sequence, Health Canada sought to have it removed. Pfizer refused, and Health Canada approved the next boosters anyway.

Behind closed doors, Health Canada's own reviewers were flagging that the SV40 sequence in Pfizer's COVID-19 shot was undisclosed, unexpected and unnecessary — and the one number that would settle the safety argument is still sealed.

In August 2023, Health Canada asked Pfizer to remove a genetic sequence from its COVID-19 shot. An internal note recorded the result: "as expected, Pfizer didn't commit," reviewers wrote.

Weeks later, the regulator approved Pfizer's updated XBB booster anyway, with the size data on the leftover DNA not due until December, and the contamination issue persisting.

It took three years, two Information Commissioner files and a Federal Court application to pry that record out of Ottawa.

The sequence is the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a genetic regulatory element that acts as an on-switch for gene expression. Genomics researcher Kevin McKernan first identified it in his sequencing analysis of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials in 2023, a finding I exclusively reported at the time.

These shots are made by growing DNA blueprints, called plasmids, in bacteria and using those blueprints as templates to manufacture mRNA.

The DNA is supposed to be cleaned out. What's left behind is supposed to be capped at 10 nanograms per dose — a limit written for the animal cell lines used to make older vaccines, not for bacterial plasmid DNA wrapped in a lipid nanoparticle designed to carry genetic material into cells, as is the case with these shots.

Publicly, Canadians were told the shot does not contain simian virus 40, which is technically true. In Parliament, the government called the fragment inactive with no functional role. To the Epoch Times, Health Canada said sponsors are expected to identify biologically functional sequences such as an SV40 enhancer. So which is it?

The internal review answers part of that. Released only after the Information Commissioner ordered it in May 2026 and independent researcher Scoops McGoo took Health Canada to Federal Court, it confirms the sequence was not previously disclosed by Pfizer, its presence was not known or expected, and it was unnecessary. On October 6, the court recorded that Health Canada's July release had not included everything the order covered, but they weren't hit with costs and there was no penalty for their failure to comply.

The section of Pfizer's report titled Characterization of Residual DNA Size Distribution remains blacked out entirely, ruled confidential business information in April 2025.

Although Australia's regulator tested 28 batches and found them all under the limit, and no one has shown this DNA integrating into a human genome, there is an independent Ontario Vial Study that found lots substantially over the regulatory limit(s).

While Pfizer's Canadian product monograph makes no mention of SV40 or residual DNA, it explicitly acknowledges that genotoxic and carcinogenic potential was never assessed. In other words, the monograph offers no evidence that these risks were ruled out — only that they were never evaluated.

More than eight in ten Canadians took at least one shot, many from Pfizer and not necessarily out of free choice, but under the pressure of sweeping federal mandates and threats to their financial security and economic freedom.

That's what Irvin Studin, a former government advisor, called the "Biggest health policy mistake in Canadian history at best, or crime against humanity at worst."

Rebel News put on-the-record questions to Health Canada, the Health Minister's office, NACI, Pfizer Canada, the Privy Council Office and Justice Canada — including whether its Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes program has received or assessed any complaint about the rollout.

Justice Canada could have said no, but it didn't.

Instead it hid behind a policy of never disclosing what its war crimes program does with any allegation, and the independence of prosecutors — then pointed to Health Canada as the department "best placed" to answer. The Privy Council Office pointed to the same door. Behind it: two automatic acknowledgements and silence ever since.

Pfizer Canada and NACI never responded at all.

Eight in ten Canadians rolled up their sleeves on the promise of "safe and effective," and three years later they're still waiting to be shown the one number that would back it up.