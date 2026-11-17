Health Canada has a $91,000 contract with The Canadian Press Enterprises Inc., the company behind Canada's national news agency, that the federal disclosure lists under "Public Relations Services" with the comment "Public Relations Planning and Development."

The record gives a contract date of July 15, a period running to June 30, 2027, and a procedure of "Non-Competitive" with one bid.

The contract was a call-up against a Public Services and Procurement Canada standing offer, and the record says that department awarded it for Health Canada. It does not say what work the agency delivers.

The Canadian Press sells custom writing to corporate clients alongside its news service. Its custom-articles page says it writes custom copy for PR use and other marketing purposes, including branded blogs. It names no government clients, and nothing on the page links that service to the Health Canada contract.

This fiscal year's disclosures show three more federal contracts with the agency. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada recorded about $33,000 on September 1 for newswire services for its communications branch, awarded without competition under the same standing offer, and about $31,400 on August 27 for professional photography, which was competed.

Justice Canada recorded $11,300 on June 22 for event photography, also without competition. The vendor is listed there as "The Canadian Press," and the four contracts total about $167,000.

The agency has also received other federal money. The National Research Council lists ten research-and-development and youth-employment grants to Canadian Press Enterprises since 2019, including $199,990 in 2019 for a digital asset management system and $99,550 in 2021 for a "NewsHub Upgrade." A list Rebel News published of Online News Act payouts put The Canadian Press at $1.35 million.