Health Canada officials have met regularly with Canadian Doctors for Medicare, including on "Canada Health Act compliance and enforcement mechanisms," while Alberta brought in dual practice for physicians, according to a written response tabled in Parliament.

Q-1511, an order paper question from NDP MP Heather McPherson of Edmonton Strathcona, was answered November 20.

With the Government of Alberta, the department reported "regular engagement" at the deputy minister and assistant deputy minister level on Bill 11 and dual practice.

It also confirmed regular meetings with Canadian Doctors for Medicare, an advocacy group.

The response gives no number of meetings, no dates and no record of what federal officials told either party.

In March 2026, Canadian Doctors for Medicare wrote to the prime minister and the health minister asking Ottawa to send Alberta a formal notice of concern under section 14 of the Canada Health Act and to publicly urge the province to pause dual practice. The group said 23 national and provincial organizations endorsed the letter.

The federal government has not publicly declared Alberta's dual-practice model to be in violation of the Canada Health Act.

The Alberta legislature passed Bill 11, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), on December 18, 2025. It lets physicians bill the public system while also charging patients privately. Alberta's dual-practice model took effect September 1.