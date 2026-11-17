Health Canada wants you to know it's watching what goes into your veins, but not all of it.

On November 12, the regulator issued public advisory RA-82944, warning Canadians not to inject or consume unauthorized peptides. After a consumer complaint, authorities seized injectable peptides, hormone-related products and capsules from Sage & Summit Wellness Co. in Ottawa. Lab testing found Sphingomonas bacteria in one injectable. Some vials were labelled "For Research Purposes Only."

The store agreed to stop selling them, and Health Canada vows to keep seizing them. They announced plans to "disrupt distribution channels" and work with the Canada Border Services Agency to stop shipments at the border.

It's high time the regulator cracked down on contaminated injectables. But a standard is only a standard if it applies to everyone, including Big Pharma.

In October 2023, Health Canada confirmed that Pfizer "did not specifically identify the SV40 sequence" in its plasmid. As reported, that admission came only after outside scientists raised it in exclusive reporting by Rebel News.

Health Canada's public line was that the fragment "is inactive" and "consistently below the limit."

Health Canada, responsible for authorizing and regulating the novel mRNA injections, admitted that they have confirmed the presence of at least one plasmid DNA sequencer in the vials of COVID-19 vaccines that were undisclosed by the manufacturer.



MORE: https://t.co/OIDQTQ0naJ pic.twitter.com/Ki3zJTDaOV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 20, 2023

As reported earlier this month, Health Canada asked Pfizer in August 2023 to remove the sequence. "As expected, Pfizer didn't commit," reviewers wrote. Weeks later, it approved Pfizer's XBB booster anyway.

🇨🇦 Health Canada called Pfizer's SV40 sequence unnecessary — then kept its own review secret for three years pic.twitter.com/ZjXjC6Cydi — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 13, 2026

In 2025, a study in Autoimmunity by David Speicher, Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose and colleagues tested 32 vials from 16 Ontario lots.

Testing using a sensitive method called fluorometry found that all vaccine vials contained DNA levels above the stated FDA and WHO limits. Pfizer samples were reported to be 36 to 153 times above the limit, while Moderna samples were 112 to 627 times higher. However, when a more specific test called qPCR was used, all Moderna samples were within the limits. Two of the six Pfizer batches tested, involving three vials, showed SV40 DNA sequences at approximately twice the limit.

🔥Hot off the Press🔥

Research showing high levels of plasmid DNA in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer over the regulatory limit now peer reviewed, published, and will be on PubMed. This manuscript outlines multiple mechanisms that these… pic.twitter.com/bCHn2pXPr1 — David J Speicher PhD DTM (@DJSpeicher) September 6, 2025

The findings are contested, but the authors stand by them, saying "the question of DNA contamination remains unresolved." So what did Health Canada do?

It told Parliament it "reviews the manufacturing data for each vaccine lot." That is the manufacturer's data, checked against the manufacturer's methods.

There is no public record that Health Canada independently tests — or tested — lots for residual DNA or recalled a single one over it. It has ordered shots destroyed, though, first in 2024 to make room for the KP.2 booster, and again this fall to make way for XFG, which is now recommended for babies as young as six months.

Canadians will also see less of Health Canada's enforcement. As of October 21, it stopped publicly posting initial inspection deficiencies.

One contaminated product from a wellness shop gets a national advisory and a border crackdown, while independent findings of excess DNA in Big Pharma's shots get reassurances and a booster recommendation.

Safety rules either apply to everyone, or they're not exactly safety rules.