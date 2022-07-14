BREAKING: Health Canada set to authorize Moderna vaccine for infants aged 6 months and up

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Health Canada is set to formally announce the authorization this afternoon after months of discussion on authorizing these injections for infants ages six months to four years.

(1/3) We realize parents are wondering when a #CovidVaccine for younger children will be available in Canada. Health Canada is reviewing Moderna’s submission for children 6 months to < 6 years of age. A decision is expected by mid-July. pic.twitter.com/ZXqXnyJcTQ — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) July 5, 2022

It’s the last demographic in the vaccine roll out program that began in December 2020. The injections remain authorized under an Interm Order for emergency use authorization in wake of an endless “state of emergency.”

This comes a mere few weeks after the United States Food and Drug Administration rubber stamped the vaccine for this demographic.

It also comes the same day that the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA) launches a #StopTheShots campaign. The 15-minute video is accompanied by a brochure, a one-page summary and memes for sharing.

The dosage outlined for each Moderna shot is “100 micrograms each for ages 12 years and older, 50 micrograms each for ages six to 11 years, and 25 micrograms each for ages six months to five years.”

In comparison, each Pfizer shot contains “30 mcg each for ages 12 and older or 10 mcg each for ages 5 to 11.” This injection is not yet authorized for use in infants.

Stay tuned as we provide updates on this report.