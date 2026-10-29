Health Canada signs $2.9 million polling contract, four times its entire 2025-26 research spend

Health Canada has given a $2.9-million contract for public opinion research to a Toronto company that sells itself as an events and experiential marketing agency.

The department signed with Proof Experiences Inc. on April 10, and the work runs to March 31, 2027. The federal record describes it as “Market Research and Public Opinion Services.” Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) ran the open competition on Health Canada’s behalf, and the record shows two bids.

The figure dwarfs what the department normally spends asking Canadians what they think. PSPC’s 25th annual report on public opinion research says that in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year it “coordinated 110 public opinion research projects on behalf of 33 departments to 18 suppliers, totaling $12.2 million.” Health Canada’s share was about $726,000 across nine custom projects, behind the Privy Council Office at $2.1 million. The Proof contract alone is four times Health Canada’s full-year total and bigger than any single department’s spending in that report.

Proof Experiences is not a pollster. Its own site lists its services as “Experiential Marketing, Conference & Events, and Experiential Education” and names Lisa Barrans as President and CEO and Lorne Cooperberg as SVP of Growth and Innovation. Its past government work includes being the Ontario Cannabis Store’s experiential agency of record.

The federal contracts database lists 21 records for the firm. One is a Health Canada contract signed May 3, 2021 for “Communications Services (incl. exhibit Services)” that started at $226,000. The database’s search listing shows it ballooning to $14.1 million through amendments. A 2024 contract with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada grew from $395,500 to about $893,000.

The record does not say what Health Canada plans to study, whether the money is a ceiling for call-ups, or how an events company ended up with a public opinion research contract. Health Minister Marjorie Michel’s department has not announced the work. Under federal rules, public opinion research results must be filed with Library and Archives Canada within six months of the end of data collection, so the first reports from this contract should surface by 2027.