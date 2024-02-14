Health Canada spent $70,000 on COVID photography and $14,500 on surveillance drone images

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

According to an inquiry posed by Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, Health Canada blew $35,000 on pictures of people for the national COVID-19 vaccine campaign and another $35,000 for COVID social media images.

Also detailed in the response to Gladu’s order paper question were $14,500 expenditures for something called Project Hummingbird.

Project Hummingbird used high-definition drones and unmanned aerial technology to conduct outdoor inspections with a “current” focus on cannabis fields.

However, Project Hummingbird is not necessarily limited to cannabis fields.

During the federal government's overreaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Health Agency of Canada, under the umbrella of Health Canada, monitored the location data of at least 30 million Canadian cellphones, unbeknownst to the user and with the cooperation of the cellphone provider.