Health Canada's crackdown on natural health products: the battle for Truehope supplements

Filmmaker Todd Michael Harris and David Stephen, co-founder of Truehope nutritional supplements, are shining a light on a decades-long battle against Health Canada’s regulatory overreach.

The documentary titled “Epiphany” chronicles the Stephen family’s groundbreaking vitamin and mineral supplement that transformed lives, until bureaucracy intervened.

Truehope’s supplement, born from a revelation by David’s father, has reversed severe mental health conditions, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, without the harrowing side effects of pharmaceuticals.

David shared a compelling story of his sister, once in and out of psychiatric wards, who reclaimed her life, authored a book, and raised a family after using the supplement.

“These are just vitamins and minerals,” David emphasized, “but in adequate amounts, they correct deficiencies, allowing the body to thrive.”

Yet, Health Canada targeted Truehope, fining the company for lacking a Drug Identification Number (DIN) — a requirement ultimately deemed inappropriate for a natural health product.

David explained that Canada’s health regulator attempted to inappropriately apply Section 3132 of the Food and Drugs Act to their supplement, which isn’t a drug.

A University of Calgary study found that Truehope’s formula is three times more effective than antidepressants, which seemed to elicit an aggressive and oppressive response from Health Canada.

In 2003, a SWAT-style raid on Truehope’s headquarters highlighted the regulator’s intent to suppress the product, ultimately seizing shipments and endangering thousands of Canadians’ access.

Harris, whose documentary captures this saga, noted, “Health Canada’s actions protect Big Pharma’s interests.”

This can be further evidenced by the agency’s recent leniency toward rushed-to-market pharmaceuticals, like novel modified RNA vaccines, while natural products face relentless scrutiny. “They only attack what works,” Harris asserted, citing lawyer Sean Buckley’s observation that Health Canada often only targets effective remedies.

The controversy remains relevant.

In September 2023, Health Canada proposed stringent regulations on natural health products, citing misleading narratives, like the tragic death of David’s son Ezekiel, to justify their crackdown.

David revealed that the agency recently forced Truehope to remove 35 peer-reviewed studies from their website, essentially limiting public access to scientific evidence.

Mainstream media’s coverage of the saga has also shifted dramatically over the years.

Before 2010, outlets championed Truehope’s breakthroughs. But since then, positive reporting has vanished, with CBC notably pushing negative narratives. “Something changed,” David mused, noting the media’s silence just as positive double-blind trials were coming to publication.

Epiphany is more than a documentary; it’s a call for awareness and diligence. Harris and Stephen are touring Canada, with screenings in Kingston, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Regina, and Lethbridge through May 26, with an online release planned for late May.

As Health Canada tightens its grip on natural health products, and Medical Assistance in Dying climbs as the country's fifth leading cause of death, Truehope’s story exposes a troubling question: Why is a safe, effective natural remedy under siege while pharmaceuticals with pages of negative reactions flourish?