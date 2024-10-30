Health Minister’s misguided focus ignores pharmaceutical risks, targets natural health products instead

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland has come under scrutiny for prioritizing the dismantling of the natural health product industry rather than addressing the alarming adverse events associated with pharmaceuticals.

A recent health committee meeting descended into chaos when it became clear that Holland is more invested in eliminating the natural health product sector than confronting the significant risks posed by pharmaceutical drugs.

The meeting was intended to discuss Conservative private member’s Bill C-368, which aims to repeal sections 500 to 504 of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Bill C-47 that sneakily amended the Food and Drug Act to redefine natural health products.

This redefinition subjects the entire industry to heightened regulations and severe fines of up to $5 million per day, equating natural health products with powerful chemical pharmaceuticals rather than recognizing their distinct, naturally-derived benefits.

During the meeting, Holland evaded critical questions, including those regarding the prevalence of adverse events linked to pharmaceutical products compared to natural health alternatives.

Shadow Minister of Health Stephen Ellis, a practicing medical doctor, highlighted that approximately 13,000 seniors are hospitalized each year due to adverse drug reactions—numbers that likely represent only a fraction of the actual incidents, as it is estimated that only 6–10% of all adverse drug reactions are reported, with the FDA admitting that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are formally documented.

Experts like internist and cardiologist Peter McCullough have pointed out that the U.S. FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) significantly underreports fatalities, suggesting that the true figures may be up to 30 times higher than reported.

In Canada, Health Canada has acknowledged at least 488 deaths following the modified RNA COVID vaccines, alongside nearly 60,000 adverse events, with almost 12,000 deemed serious.

Despite these staggering statistics, Holland seems more preoccupied with a handful of non-compliant natural health companies than with the widespread harm caused by pharmaceuticals. This troubling focus raises urgent concerns about his ability to safeguard public health effectively.

As health policies evolve, it’s crucial for Canada’s health minister to shift focus toward the genuine dangers posed by pharmaceuticals. Canadians deserve not only protection and support but also the freedom to access the natural health alternatives they choose, to ensure health and well-being is prioritized in a way that respects individual choice.