Health Minister says COVID vaccines don't interact with DNA, benefits continue to outweigh potential risks

A recent response issued by Liberal Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland asserts the safety and efficacy of the novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccines despite ongoing safety and regulatory concerns.

Minister Holland’s response comes after Conservative MP Colin Carrie (Oshawa) questioned Health Canada in the House of Commons through an order paper question, which is a way for members to get detailed or technical responses from various ministries.

Carrie raised concerns about Health Canada’s knowledge of changes in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing processes from that which was used in clinical trials to the use of E. coli bacteria to effectively scale up mass production when manufacturing the injections for the general population.

Questions were also raised about fragmented DNA and the previously undisclosed presence of the Simian Virus SV-40 promoter-enhancer. Carrie inquired about studies on contaminants' impacts and whether the vaccines should be regulated as gene therapy.

Minister Holland reassured Canadians, stating strict controls were in place and the fragments posed no safety issues. Health Canada confirmed awareness of process changes, and despite earlier media responses stating otherwise, defended its standards and declined regulation changes.

Although independent scientists found residual DNA in vaccines exceeded FDA and WHO guidelines, Health Canada maintains their safe and effective stance.

Pharmacist and co-author of that work, Maria Gutschi, explained to Rebel News previously how Health Canada’s testing process is too insensitive and would not adequately pick up on the fragmented DNA she and her collaborators discovered.

Minister Holland reiterated strict controls and dismissed concerns about gene therapy, emphasizing mRNA vaccines' continued regulation as vaccines, even though scientists expressed concerns about RNA transcription into DNA and genetic expression glitches caused by synthesized peptides.

Genomics expert Kevin McKernan, who discovered the SV40 promoter, highlighted regulatory challenges during the pandemic.

Despite Minister Holland stating that Health Canada would take immediate action if a vaccine product failed regulatory standards, there has been a lack of ability by the agency to share the risk-benefit calculations used to justify the rollout of these novel biologics.

Whatever happened to the precautionary principle? The rush to assert the benefits of these injections, without a pause for thorough review and investigation, is a dangerous assumption with the potential for intergenerational harm.

For a vaccine that works so well, it doesn’t stop transmission or infection.