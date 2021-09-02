Healthy young mom speaks out as she fights for her life after an adverse reaction to Moderna vaccine

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

We all know Natalie Klein as a fighter for small businesses and freedom. The central Alberta barbershop owner and niece of former Premier Ralph Klein re-opened her business to clients against the lockdown restrictions and ended up with two lockdown tickets, a fight for her Charter rights and a brand new lawsuit against the Alberta government and the police for abuse of process. You can see that story and support Natalie in her fight for her business here.

But did you know that in July, Natalie was also in a fight for her life? She had a catastrophic adverse reaction to the Moderna vaccine that has left her with a neurological injury and cardiovascular issues.

Natalie, an otherwise healthy young mom, developed blood clots that led to a stroke after her first dose of the COVID vaccine. She took it to protect her mom, who is immunocompromised and who she planned to visit in British Columbia later in the summer. Natalie is still under a doctor's care and has to take medication to prevent further complications. Because of the time she had to take to recover from her vaccine injury, Natalie may still lose the small business she fought so hard to save. And a second dose of the vaccine may kill her.

The damage done to Natalie's body by the vaccine is exacerbated by the damage a vaccine passport will do to her life. A federally mandated vaccine passport would prevent Natalie from travelling to visit her family in B.C., including her ailing mom, or for medical treatment. The B.C. vaccine passport provides no medical exemptions for situations like hers, and would prevent her from doing almost everything while she's there, like eating out or going to a movie. And that's just the government discrimination. It doesn't even take into account the discrimination Natalie will face from businesses who are choosing to bring in proof of vaccination requirements on their own.

Natalie is already a victim of the lockdown, a victim of an experimental drug, and now she is a victim of medical segregation at the hands of the government. At Rebel News, we are fighting vaccine passports with all the legal means at our disposal. We are amassing a team of lawyers to fight for the Charter rights of Canadians to make medical decisions for themselves without government coercion and consequences that prevent them from participating in society.

To help fund our legal challenge to vaccine passports, please donate today at www.FightVaccinePassports.com. All donations there qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund, which works to advance and support civil liberties for all Canadians.