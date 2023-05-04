Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada still enforcing COVID-19 vaccines, despite clear cardiovascular risks

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 41,708 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A leading national health charity in Canada is continuing to enforce COVID-19 vaccines for all of its employees.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says it is “dedicated to advancing evidence-based science in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease and stroke,” as the largest non-governmental funder of heart disease and stroke research in the country.

“Data has shown that people who have a heart condition or vascular disease, or who have had a stroke, are at higher risk of complications if they are infected with COVID-19. That’s why it is critical we do everything we can do to reduce COVID-19 transmission,” reads the foundation's vaccination policy.

Ontario Myocarditis Data Update

⏺️Large data dump w/45 new cases

⏺️Now 521 total cases

⏺️~1/2 in 12-29yo males

⏺️Pfizer: 12-17 yo's now 1 in ~5,000 & still📈@PublicHealthON what's taken so long to report these cases? Dose levels low since summer, but reports still coming in! pic.twitter.com/7JEVVUs1DX — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) November 12, 2021

This policy also extends to volunteers, third-party service providers and “others” who wish to work in a “Heart & Stroke office.”

The policy goes on to say that “in keeping with Health Canada’s guidance, we actively promote vaccinations as one of the most effective ways to protect our families, communities and ourselves against COVID-19.”

The real world data has been showing this for at least one year. https://t.co/8bw3trODWS — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 11, 2022

They define “fully vaccinated” as someone who has “received all doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as authorized by Health Canada (which includes required boosters, where eligible) and has completed the two-week waiting period following vaccination.”

The organization stipulates accommodations for those who are exempt to vaccination, “to the point of undue hardship,” which is fancy legalese for “unless it causes our company strife.”

Liane Houston is the “executive champion” responsible for this policy, which was updated as recently as March 2023.

Houston is the Senior Vice President of Culture, Talent and Diversity, but has no scientific background, according to her Heart & Stroke biography.

She has a masters of education in counseling psychology.

Unsurprisingly, Pfizer is listed as one of the Heart & Stroke Foundation's national corporate partners. They contribute anywhere from $50,000 - $99,999 to the organization.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to monitor heart inflammation following administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

With #myocarditis trending on twitter, don't forget that @PublicHealthON data showed the alarming risk to young males as early as August 2021 but they failed to act or inform appropriately



Instead, @rubiconcapital_ did their homework for themhttps://t.co/yEdqiTEoJz — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 5, 2023

Independent data analysist Kelly Brown discovered a compounding risk of heart inflammation with each consecutive COVID-19 vaccine, using public health’s own reporting data. He discovered that the cumulative risk to young males being given a 3-dose series was a staggering 1 in 3,750 for those aged 12 to 17.

The cumulative risk of myo/pericarditis from a three-dose course of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for a 12-17 year old male in Ontario is now



1 in 3,750 https://t.co/TjnfzAR9KQ — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) April 11, 2022

Health Canada continues to report various adverse events, including cardiovascular afflictions like heart attacks and strokes.