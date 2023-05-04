Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada still enforcing COVID-19 vaccines, despite clear cardiovascular risks

Despite clear evidence of harm, including from the manufacturers themselves, the foundation that is supposed to advocate for heart and brain health still mandates the novel injection.

A leading national health charity in Canada is continuing to enforce COVID-19 vaccines for all of its employees.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says it is “dedicated to advancing evidence-based science in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease and stroke,” as the largest non-governmental funder of heart disease and stroke research in the country.

“Data has shown that people who have a heart condition or vascular disease, or who have had a stroke, are at higher risk of complications if they are infected with COVID-19. That’s why it is critical we do everything we can do to reduce COVID-19 transmission,” reads the foundation's vaccination policy.

This policy also extends to volunteers, third-party service providers and “others” who wish to work in a “Heart & Stroke office.”

The policy goes on to say that “in keeping with Health Canada’s guidance, we actively promote vaccinations as one of the most effective ways to protect our families, communities and ourselves against COVID-19.”

They define “fully vaccinated” as someone who has “received all doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as authorized by Health Canada (which includes required boosters, where eligible) and has completed the two-week waiting period following vaccination.”

The organization stipulates accommodations for those who are exempt to vaccination, “to the point of undue hardship,” which is fancy legalese for “unless it causes our company strife.”

Liane Houston is the “executive champion” responsible for this policy, which was updated as recently as March 2023.

Houston is the Senior Vice President of Culture, Talent and Diversity, but has no scientific background, according to her Heart & Stroke biography.

She has a masters of education in counseling psychology.

Unsurprisingly, Pfizer is listed as one of the Heart & Stroke Foundation's national corporate partners. They contribute anywhere from $50,000 - $99,999 to the organization.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to monitor heart inflammation following administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Independent data analysist Kelly Brown discovered a compounding risk of heart inflammation with each consecutive COVID-19 vaccine, using public health’s own reporting data. He discovered that the cumulative risk to young males being given a 3-dose series was a staggering 1 in 3,750 for those aged 12 to 17.

Health Canada continues to report various adverse events, including cardiovascular afflictions like heart attacks and strokes.

