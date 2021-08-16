Heartbreaking viral video shows Afghan girl crying, “No one cares about us… we’ll die slowly in history”

AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

A heartbreaking viral video is circling social media showing a young Afghan girl in tears, weeping, “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”

The video, tweeted out by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian dissident and activist/journalist, shows a young Afghan girl quietly saying, “We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan. I cannot help crying. I have to wipe my tears to be able to film this video. No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”

She concludes sadly, “Isn’t it funny?”

"We don't count because we're from Afghanistan. We'll die slowly in history"



Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country.



My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this. pic.twitter.com/i56trtmQtF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2021

The Taliban previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001, during which time women were not allowed to work, study, and could only appear in public if they were accompanied by a male. Women who did not comply were publicly flogged or executed.

The Daily Mail reported, “Local reports say Taliban fighters are already going door-to-door and forcibly marrying girls as young as 12 as Jihadist commanders order imams to create ‘marriage lists’ and offer girls for sexual servitude. Taliban soldiers are to marry the women aged from 12 to 45 … because they view them as ‘qhanimat’ or ‘spoils of war’ — to be divided up among the victors.”

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head in Pakistan by a member of the Taliban in 2012, tweeted, “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians.”

We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians. — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement that 'Afghanistan is spinning out of control' and that the conflict is 'taking an even bigger toll on women and children.'

Guterres added that he’s “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.”

'It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them,” he said.