Heated debate about unmarked grave claims erupts at University of the Fraser Valley

In a recent free-speech stop at the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, B.C., Dr. Frances Widdowson continued her efforts to challenge the indigenization of Canadian universities and the false narratives about residential school history that many institutions now actively promote.

Widdowson, an expert in Aboriginal policy, was wrongfully terminated from her professor position at Calgary’s Mount Royal University after expressing politically incorrect opinions related to identity politics. The professor frequents university campuses to confront the institutional resistance to open debate.

In particular, Widdowson seeks to engage willing students and faculty on the widely believed, but false claim that the remains of 215 missing Indigenous children were discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021.

This claim was never confirmed and ground-penetrating radar findings conducted by UFV social, cultural and media professor Dr. Sarah Beaulieu were falsely presented by the band, and media, as evidence of a “confirmed” discovery.

Despite this, the claim continues to be treated as fact and used to support the sensational allegation that Canada’s residential school system committed genocide.

Unlike the University of Victoria, which had Widdowson arrested for stepping foot on campus to challenge a narrative many students believe is settled truth, UFV staff and security took a notably different approach.

They monitored the scene while both heated and calm exchanges unfolded, allowing conversations to take place without interference during this stop.

Rebel News was also on site days later at the University of British Columbia, where the situation escalated into a far more dangerous confrontation. Hundreds of students joined union representatives and activists in counter-protesting the arrival of Widdowson and OneBC Party leader Dallas Brodie.

With bodyguards present, Rebel News documented assaults and the arrest of Dr. Widdowson. A full report on those events will be published soon.