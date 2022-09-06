Help stop B.C. from forcing unvaxxed mom from repaying up to $50k in maternity top-up benefits

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Save Our Moms New mothers may be forced to pay $50,000 in maternity leave benefits because they are uncomfortable taking the COVID-19 vaccine. If you agree this repayment requirement must be reversed , sign this petition. 18 signatures

As first reported by My Prince George Now, some mothers on maternity leave have been told if they don’t get injected with two COVID-19 vaccines, not only will they run the risk of losing their job, they’ll be expected to pay the government back as much as $50,000 in maternity top-up benefits the mothers received while on leave.

This is enough debt to financially break these young families!

That’s why I put together an urgent petition for you to sign and share at SaveOurMoms.ca.

While these mothers did sign an agreement committing to return to work after their leave ends should they accept the top-up benefit, they came to that agreement prior to the provincial government mandating public servants in November 2021 to be double inoculated for COVID-19 in order to keep their jobs.

“How can I be expected to pay this much amount when you know I’m not working, being on leave without pay and ultimately I was terminated” questioned Michelle Leason, who worked in Smithers, B.C.

Leason was still breastfeeding her firstborn, and half way through her maternity leave while expecting her second child, when the B.C. government implemented the coercive vaccine mandate for her industry. The young mother says she wasn’t willing to put the health and safety of her nursing baby, unborn child, and herself at risk by taking the novel COVID-19 injections which still have zero long-term studies.

The province met this decision by permitting Leason's job to be terminated and requiring her to repay over $21,000 within three years.

Leason is part of an expecting and pregnant mom group with over 30 others in a similar situation, some who may be told to repay as high as $50,000 to the government if they don’t become double vaccinated for COVID prior to their scheduled return date. Leason is trying to get help through her former employer's union, but so far does not feel they have advocated well on her behalf.

If you’re as outraged as I am that the B.C. government is treating these mothers this way, sign and share our petition to demand these mothers not be indebted to the province for making a medical choice they should be free to make.

I will personally make sure the petition gets sent to following people, the ones who should be standing up for the well-being of mothers as they bring new life into the world: Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Minister of Health Adrian Dix, B.C. Opposition leader Shirley Bond, BC Liberals leader Kevin Falcon and the BC General Employees Union.