Help us find the thug who threw smoke bombs at a Christian pastor in Montreal!

During a peaceful worship service led by Sean Feucht at a Montreal church, a violent extremist disrupted the congregation by hurling a smoke bomb into the building, forcing families and children to flee and leaving the sanctuary filled with smoke.

Despite clear video evidence of the attack, Montreal police have not yet laid charges or identified the perpetrator. We are launching this campaign to ask for your help in identifying the individual responsible.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that could assist in holding this person accountable, please share your tip using the secure form on this page.

Together, we can ensure that those who target places of worship face justice.

Rebel News will give a $100 reward to the first person who provides information that leads to an arrest.