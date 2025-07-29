Help us find the thug who threw smoke bombs at a Christian pastor in Montreal!

Rebel News will award $100 to the first person who provides a tip that leads to an arrest!

  |   July 29, 2025   |   Activism   |   1 Comment

During a peaceful worship service led by Sean Feucht at a Montreal church, a violent extremist disrupted the congregation by hurling a smoke bomb into the building, forcing families and children to flee and leaving the sanctuary filled with smoke.

Despite clear video evidence of the attack, Montreal police have not yet laid charges or identified the perpetrator. We are launching this campaign to ask for your help in identifying the individual responsible.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that could assist in holding this person accountable, please share your tip using the secure form on this page.

Together, we can ensure that those who target places of worship face justice.

Rebel News will give a $100 reward to the first person who provides information that leads to an arrest.

LET US WORSHIP

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

Will you sign?

  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-07-29 16:45:51 -0400
    I’m sure that he believes himself to be a hero. In reality, he is the worst of cowards.