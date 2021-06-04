Help us lift the lockdown in Saskatchewan! We're suing for a breach of Charter rights

Saskatchewan is still locked down. Hard. Not as hard as Alberta. Or Ontario. But it’s bad there. And unfair. It won't stay that way if we have anything to do with it, but we need your help to fight back.

In Regina, the following venues are closed: banquet and conference facilities, community halls, galleries, museums, libraries, movie theatres, performing arts facilities, bowling alleys, car shows, racing and rodeo facilities, arcades, trade shows, science centres and auctions.

Across the province, there are mask mandates; prohibitions on indoor gatherings; a limit on 10 people gathering outdoors; a ban on selling alcohol after 10:00 p.m. — the list goes on.

But, as is the case all across the majority of the western world, the COVID statistics don’t support this lockdown.

Some of you may know that we are launching a Charter challenge to the lockdown in Saskatchewan.

No government can make a law that does not respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We filed our Charter challenge in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan, after these unconstitutional lockdown restrictions cancelled an event we wanted to host with Dr. Patrick Moore at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.

It makes no sense to continue to cancel that event, or any event in Saskatchewan, and it makes no sense to drastically limit the civil liberties of Saskatchewan residents.

Watch this video for an update on this case from our legal counsel, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who’s also working for Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Miller is the one of the best in the business and she cares deeply about civil liberties for everyone.

You can learn more about our case and donate to help us lift the lockdown in Saskatchewan at OpenSaskatchewan.com.