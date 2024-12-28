Ending the plastics ban would be great for Canada

Well, it’s that time of year again. The snow is falling, the lights are twinkling, and Canadians everywhere are making their wish lists for Santa. And me? I’ve got just one thing on my Christmas list this year.

Well two. I want a new prime minister and an end to ridiculous plastic bans.

You know the ones I’m talking about. The plastic bans where Justin Trudeau espoused his love of "drink-box-water-bottle-sort of things" while listing disposable plastic as a Schedule 1 toxin along with asbestos, mercury and lead.

These are the same bans that took away our trusty plastic straws, our convenient grocery bags, and even our disposable utensils, which are pretty convenient this time of year when we are constantly entertaining friends and relatives.

These convenient, sanitary, disposable items have been replaced by flimsy paper straws that turn to mush before you can finish your drink and reusable bags that are less sanitary and more expensive.

And constantly buying bags because you had to run into the grocery store to get something last minute adds up when we're all struggling with Trudeau's food inflation.

And let’s not forget why Trudeau’s Liberals did this in the first place: to “save the planet.” But as we’ve said time and again, Canada’s plastic waste is a tiny fraction of the global total. Meanwhile, countries like China and India are the real culprits, with their rivers of garbage.

And based on this recent return to an information filing I did with the province of Ontario—one that's 5 and 1/2 years overdue—the government isn't even bothering to study if recycling programs are effective. They have no data.

And that makes complete sense.

This isn’t about the environment—it’s about virtue signaling. It’s about Trudeau pandering to his globalist buddies and making life harder for ordinary Canadians in the process—Trudeau's two favorite things.

And who pays the price? You do. Small businesses are forced to adapt to expensive, ineffective alternatives, and they pass some of that cost down to you. Families are stuck with soggy paper straws and bacteria-filled reusable bags. And for what? So Trudeau can pat himself on the back at international climate summits that he flies to?

Here’s the truth: these bans don’t work. They don’t solve the problem they’re supposed to solve. If anything, they’re making things worse, as we’ve seen with skyrocketing production of alternative materials that are just as harmful—or even more so.

And look, I'm careful. I love my plastic but I don't put it in the microwave. And shouldn't we all have the choice to eat off the plate of our choosing at a barbecue?

What Canada really needs is a dose of common sense. Let’s stop penalizing Canadians for problems we didn’t create. Let’s bring back the tools that actually worked, like durable, functional plastic straws and bags.

So, Santa, if you’re watching, I've been good, mostly. So let’s make 2025 the year we ditch the nonsense. Canadians have had enough of this green grift. All I want for Christmas is for Trudeau’s plastic bans to go the way of the dodo.

Because let’s face it, Santa’s milk and cookies deserve better than soggy paper plates and cups.

From all of us here at Rebel News, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember—common sense isn’t just a gift for the holidays; it’s something we should all fight for, every day of the year.

