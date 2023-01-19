Here's why shining a light on the World Economic Forum is so crucial

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from Davos, Switzerland and discussed the importance of covering the annual World Economic Forum gathering of the elite.

As stated by Ezra, "There's an argument for why anyone should be able to meet and talk with anyone, and who should say you can't? And if they want to have a private conversation because they can be more candid, well that makes sense too."

Ezra went on to say, "Except if it's not actually a World Economic Forum, just a talk shop. Except if it's actually a kind of second government, a secret government, or a shadow government. And I know those words right there sound a little bit conspiratorial, but what else do you call it when Klaus Schwab, an unelected billionaire who's been running the World Economic Forum since the beginning, unfirable, I presume he literally owns it, what do you do when he says he wants to 'master the future,' and he wants to 'penetrate the cabinets' of the world?"

