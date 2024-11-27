HERE WE GO AGAIN: Trudeau is back in court today prosecuting my book, The Libranos
On Sunday I was jailed for my journalism. Police said I was “breaching the peace” by simply standing on the sidewalk, filming a pro-Hamas protest in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.
Well, they’re back at it again this morning: I’m at the Federal Court of Appeal in Toronto, where Justin Trudeau and Elections Canada are still prosecuting me for my 2019 best-selling book, The Libranos.
It’s been five years but they won’t stop hounding me. Not only do they have nearly a dozen government bureaucrats and lawyers on my case, but they’ve also hired one of the most expensive Toronto law firms, too. I’ll do an access to information request when It’s done, but I estimate they’ve spent a million dollars hunting me.
In the 2019, there were 24 books published about Trudeau. Mine was the only critical one, and so mine was the only one investigated by Elections Canada. They claimed my book wasn’t a real book, but rather an unregistered, illegal campaign contribution. But of course it was a real book — in fact, it was a best-seller. But it criticized Trudeau, so Elections Canada wouldn’t stand for that.
(In that same election, we now know from CSIS, the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated political campaigns across Canada. Elections Canada didn’t even investigate — they were too busy going after my book.)
I’ll be live-tweeting my court hearing today.
I’m out of jail. But I’m back in court.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 27, 2024
This morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, Trudeau’s hyper-partisan @ElectionsCan_E is prosecuting me at the Federal Court of Appeal — my fourth hearing. They claim my bestselling book, The Libranos, published five years ago, was an illegal campaign… pic.twitter.com/GhYGy1puGB
Our lawyer, Sarah Miller, is up first. She proposes to give a brief outline of the facts, review the law, and highlight two errors that the Election Commissioner made when convicting me of writing an illegal book.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 27, 2024
She says there are two issues: the definition of whether my book "coincided" with the 2019 election in an illegal way, and whether the promotion of my book, through lawn signs, can be legal (Elections Canada says they were illegal).— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 27, 2024
We’re appealing my conviction and fine in front of the Federal Court of Appeal.
If you think it’s outrageous that I’m being prosecuted (still, five years later) for writing a book, please help me cover the cost of my free speech lawyer. Thanks — I’ll give you an update after it’s over.
I can guarantee you that my lawyer and I will be alone in the courtroom — other than all the government lawyers. What I mean by that is there won’t be a single ally from so-called free speech groups like the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association or Canadian Journalists for Free Expression. They’re 100% okay with an author being prosecuted for writing an “illegal” book, if that author is conservative.
It’s an uphill battle in court, but we have to try. If Rebel News weren’t fighting against censorship, who would? If you can help me cover the cost of our lawyer, Sarah Miller, please chip in a donation here. (Thanks.)
DEFY JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Buy the book!
