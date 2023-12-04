Heritage Canada takes legal action against antisemite they hired in 2021

X/ Laith_Marouf

Heritage Canada is trying to recoup a six-figure 'anti-racism' grant from a virulent antisemite, according to legal action by the department.

Laith Marouf, a senior consultant with the Community Media Advocacy Centre, received $133,822 in funding on July 30, 2021 — the same time he received a suspension from X for making antisemitic remarks.

Since 2020, Marouf has frequently disparaged the Jewish people on social media, including fantasizing about shooting Jews, whom he described as "human feces." He even threatened to put a bullet in telecom consultant Mark Goldberg, who warned the Commons heritage committee of Marouf’s conduct on April 20, 2022.

"MPs on both sides of the House were notified in advance including members of this committee," wrote Goldberg. "They did nothing to counter it."

Heritage Canada did not cancel the contract until September 23, 2022, and have since been unsuccessful in recuperating the taxpayer funds, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Conservative MP Rachael Thomas slams the Liberal government for doing nothing to recoup the $130,000 given to 'anti-racism' consultant Laith Marouf after his vile antisemitic social media posts were exposed.https://t.co/Kx6xTwZNO4 pic.twitter.com/tR2zoucnFi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2023

Ottawa has since demanded the money back from the 'anti-racism' consultant, deputy minister Isabelle Mondou said Thursday.

According to Mondou, the matter is now before the courts. They have also hired a collection agency and enlisted the Canada Revenue Agency to recoup the grant dues.

"We made a request with the Canada Revenue Agency that as soon as money is received at the Canada Revenue Agency from that organization, that it will be transferred to us," she said.

At the time, Marouf’s lawyer, Stephen Ellis, claimed his client described some Jews as "white supremacists," and not the Jewish faith as a collective group.

However, one post read: "You know all those loud-mouthed bags of human feces, a.k.a. the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from, they will return to being low voiced bitches of their […] Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters."

Canadian journalist Jonathan Kay revealed that one of CMAC's senior advisors, Laith Marouf, made numerous comments calling on the deaths of American soldiers and for Jews to be expelled from Israel. https://t.co/HORRB6gGIQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 23, 2022

In February 13 testimony at the Commons heritage committee, department executives could not explain why they failed to conduct background checks on Marouf.

On November 10, Michael Geist, a professor on internet and e-commerce law, said Heritage Canada included then-minister Pablo Rodriguez in correspondence August 17 and 19, 2022 on Marouf’s antisemitic rhetoric.

When prompted by the heritage committee, "at no point were you informed between July 19 and August 22, 2022," Rodriguez said, "that is correct."

Heritage Canada has since mandated that all requests for 'anti-racism' funding must be properly vetted, with a written promise from contractors not to discriminate or promote hate.