Heritage Minister cracks down on COVID and Ukraine ‘disinformation’

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant show, Ezra discusses how the only thing the Canadian ‘Minister of Heritage’ is interested in is censorship. He compares this to Orwell’s 1984, in which the minister of propaganda is titled the Minister of Truth. He points out that the reason Trudeau is so interested in fighting disinformation specifically on the topics of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war is because of the trillions of dollars at stake.

“I just find it odd that the only disinformation that’s being targeted by Trudeau is the disinformation that he has a personal political stake in.”

Ezra goes on to speak about how suppressing free speech is regressive, since many ideas that we know now are untrue have only been proven to be wrong by questioning the state consensus and providing new information.

“Our whole political system, our whole legal system, [and] indeed the scientific method itself depends on challenging and refuting things that were once the establishment consensus. Does the sun revolve around the earth? That was once a government and church-approved fact. Is the earth flat? So was that. It was ‘disinformation’ to claim otherwise.”