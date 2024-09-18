Heston Russell considers legal action against ABC in doctored footage saga

Heston Russell is contemplating fresh legal action following explosive allegations that the ABC doctored audio footage in its controversial reporting on alleged Afghanistan war crimes.

The Australian Government funded @abcnews EXPOSED doctoring footage by adding extra gunshots making it appear that former Australian soldier @HestonRussell is a war criminal. From CH7's SPOTLIGHT.

*Not only did the ABC fabricate gunshots, Russell wasn't even the one firing. In… pic.twitter.com/SHXVepMC3S — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) September 16, 2024

The ABC is reportedly investigating the incident after it was revealed that audio of an Australian soldier firing six shots at unarmed civilians in 2012 was manipulated, when only one shot was fired.

Russell, who was implicated in the footage, is reportedly yet to receive any communication from the ABC, despite writing directly to its chairperson Kim Williams.

"I am working with a fantastic legal team to assess what we could and should do," Russell said in a recent interview. "But as you’ve heard, I’ve written to Kim Williams and to Richard Marles because, where is the Department of Defence?"

The taxpayer funded ABC caught out doctoring footage to suit their veteran-hating narrative



Thank you for your service @HestonRussell and sorry for what they put you through



DEFUND. THE. ABC. NOW. https://t.co/5II0NCVGk9 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 17, 2024

He criticised the Department of Defence for its silence, saying:

"They’ve had this footage in their archive and have remained quiet, even after the ABC manipulated the shots."

While he expressed reluctance to pursue legal action, Russell did not rule it out, saying, "I don’t want to go down that path... but if that’s what’s needed, I’ll do it."

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has since confirmed she will be seeking a briefing from the ABC regarding the video, which has since been removed from their website.