Heston Russell considers legal action against ABC in doctored footage saga

The Former Special Forces Major is weighing up his next steps after explosive claims about ABC's mishandling of Afghanistan 'war crimes' reporting.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 18, 2024
  • News
Heston Russell is contemplating fresh legal action following explosive allegations that the ABC doctored audio footage in its controversial reporting on alleged Afghanistan war crimes.

The ABC is reportedly investigating the incident after it was revealed that audio of an Australian soldier firing six shots at unarmed civilians in 2012 was manipulated, when only one shot was fired.

Russell, who was implicated in the footage, is reportedly yet to receive any communication from the ABC, despite writing directly to its chairperson Kim Williams.

"I am working with a fantastic legal team to assess what we could and should do," Russell said in a recent interview. "But as you’ve heard, I’ve written to Kim Williams and to Richard Marles because, where is the Department of Defence?"

He criticised the Department of Defence for its silence, saying:

"They’ve had this footage in their archive and have remained quiet, even after the ABC manipulated the shots."

While he expressed reluctance to pursue legal action, Russell did not rule it out, saying, "I don’t want to go down that path... but if that’s what’s needed, I’ll do it."

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has since confirmed she will be seeking a briefing from the ABC regarding the video, which has since been removed from their website.

